A video teaching kids how to harm themselves and even kill themselves keeps popping up across the internet and multiple social media platforms, including Youtube.
The video made by popular YouTube creator Filthy Frank, caught the eye of emergency pediatrician and blogger, Dr. Free Hess, who’s crusading against videos like this.
Dr. Hess’ blog article is trending across the internet and bringing light to the dark world of teaching suicide disguised as kids' videos.
