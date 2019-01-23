Teens' use of e-cigarettes was declared a public health crisis by the El Paso County Board of Health on Wednesday after a survey showed widespread rates of vaping across the region.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved by the board, comes as concerns mount across the state and nation that a new generation is being addicted to nicotine.
"It's to raise that awareness, to say 'Hey this is a problem, we need to do something about it and we need to do something now," said Dacia Hudson, program manager of the county's Tobacco Education Prevention Partnership.
The U.S. Surgeon General says youth vaping is an "epidemic," and the Food and Drug Administration has begun cracking down on e-cigarette retailers while ramping up scrutiny of e-cigarette manufacturers, including Juul, which owns 70 percent of the vaping market.
E-cigarettes come in small, USB-styled cartridges that are easy to conceal and are loaded with nicotine; a single cartridge can contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. And they also come in myriad flavors that public health officials say are attractive to teens and children, such as cotton candy, banana split and gummy bears.
In El Paso County, 23 percent of teens in grades 9 through 12 use e-cigarettes, according to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, the most recent and comprehensive survey on the health and well-being of youths. Also, 44 percent of high school students in the county say they have tried e-cigarettes at least once — second only to alcohol, and more than marijuana or cigarettes, the survey found.
Few school districts in the Pikes Peak region participated in surveys prior to 2017 — meaning the results, released last summer, offered the first hints as to vaping habits among students here. The results were "shocking," Hudson said.
"We knew vaping was a problem, but not to this degree," Hudson said.
It all comes as cigarette and chewing tobacco use among teens appears to be falling. Cigarette use dropped from 10 percent in 2013 to 7 percent in 2017, the survey found. And chewing tobacco use dropped from 7 percent to 1 percent in that time.
Eight-five percent of youths consider smoking cigarettes to be risky, the survey found. But far fewer — 47 percent — consider vaping to be risky as well.
Adding to those concerns is the ease with which many teens say they can get e-cigarettes, as well as the liquid, nicotine-loaded "pods" that are turned into vapor when heated and inhaled. Many say they order it online.
"You basically click a button and say 'Yes, I'm 18,' and and they order products and it gets shipped to their front door," Hudson said.
County public health officials say they are shifting education programs funded by tobacco tax revenue to the dangers posed by vaping. Ads have been posted in malls and commercials are running on YouTube and in movie theaters, public health officials said.
Also, Health Department educators are visiting school districts and hosting classroom presentations and school assemblies focused on the dangers that e-cigarettes pose. So far this school year, public health educators have visited seven schools in three districts. They next plan to visit Colorado Springs School District 11.