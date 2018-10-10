A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on two car chases in stolen vehicles this week in Colorado Springs.
Police identified the suspect as Brendan Cunliffe, an escapee from the Division of Youth Corrections.
A car was left running and unattended at a convenience store about 6 a.m. Tuesday, when Cunliffe allegedly jumped in the car and took off, police said.
Police saw the vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs about 11 a.m. before it struck a parked car at a high school. The driver took off east before crashing at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards. After crashing twice, he took off running but was caught and arrested in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard.