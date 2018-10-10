A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on two car chases in stolen vehicles.
After the arrest, police were able to identify him as Brendan Cunliffe: an escapee from the Division of Youth Corrections and as the suspect in two stolen car chases on Monday and Tuesday.
A car was left running and unattended at a convenience store about 6 a.m. Tuesday, when Cunliffe jumped in the car and took off, police said.
Police saw the vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs about 11 a.m. before it struck a parked car at a high school. Cunliffe drove east before crashing at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards. After crashing twice, he took of running but police managed to arrest him in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard.
Although the weather is cooling down, Colorado Springs police reminds everyone not to leave their cars running unattended.