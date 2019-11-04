Your last-minute questions about Tuesday's election, answered

Colorado voters will on Tuesday decide a host of statewide and local issues, including one controversial measure to remove a state government revenue cap and another to legalize sports betting.

Here are some answers to 11th hour election questions:

What's the deadline for returning ballots?

El Paso County voters have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to deposit their ballots at one of more than two dozen 24-hour "drop boxes" across the county.

Those locations include the Colorado Springs administration building at Nevada and Colorado avenues, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' university center, the Bear Creek Regional Park community garden, the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, Manitou Springs City Hall, the Fountain Police Department and several Pikes Peak Library District branches.

A full list is available on El Paso County's Elections Department website, epcvotes.com.

Tomorrow is election day. If you live in El Paso or Teller County and haven't voted yet, here's what you need to know:

Can I still register to vote?

Yes. You can register to vote and vote in person at a voter service and polling center until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two centers opened Monday at Monument Town Hall, 645 Beacon Lite Rd., and Victory World Outreach, 3150 S. Academy Blvd.

There are also centers at all five branches of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office: 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., 8830 N. Union Blvd., 200 S. Cascade Ave., 5650 Industrial Pl., and 6351 Wetzel Ave.

All centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

How do I get a ballot if I never received one in the mail or need a replacement?

Registered voters who still need ballots can get them at the voter service and polling centers by requesting a replacement or updating their registration information.

Additionally, voters can also visit the centers if they would like to mark their ballots using a machine that's accessible to people with disabilities.

When will election results be available?

You'll can find comprehensive election coverage at gazette.com Tuesday night and in Wednesday's print edition of The Gazette.

The first round of unofficial results is expected to be released at about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and posted on the Secretary of State's website, sos.state.co.us. Those figures will reflect ballots that have been counted through 5 p.m. on Election Day, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office said in a news release.

After that, updated results are slated to be released at the following times: 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Those results "may change slightly" after the final post on Tuesday, according to the Clerk and Recorder's Office.

Comprehensive unofficial results won't be available for more than a week. Military and overseas voters have extra time to get their ballots to election officials, and other voters with signature or identification issues will have the chance to resolve those problems.

The results won't be official until they're validated by a bipartisan canvass board, the Clerk and Recorder's Office said.

Where can I find out more information about the questions on my ballot?

The Gazette has an array of coverage to inform voters in El Paso and Teller counties. Visit gazette.com/voterguide to read more.

The Blue Book, published by the Colorado General Assembly's Legislative Council, provides summaries of statewide propositions CC and DD with arguments for and against each. To read the book online, click on the top banner at leg.colorado.gov.

Counties must also publish a similar guide, known as the "TABOR notice," for local measures. To read El Paso County's notice, visit epcvotes.com and click on "Results, Sample Ballot and Records" under the "2019 Coordinated Election" tab.

I still have questions about voting. What can I do?

More information is available on the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, GoVoteColroado.com.

To contact El Paso County's Elections Department, call 575-8683 or email elections@elpasoco.com