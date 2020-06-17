An unexpected health crisis is threatening the young but strong bond of identical 6-year-old twins and testing the mettle of the 24-member Smith family of Black Forest.
“It has been a very difficult situation; I’m still sort of a wreck,” said Kelli Smith, who with her husband, Tom, have 22 children.
As profiled in a Gazette story on Mother’s Day, three of the brood are the couple’s biological children, and 18 have been adopted from the United States, China, Africa and Kyrgyzstan. Kelli and Tom also are the legal guardians for another child, who’s from Africa.
Many of the kids have a variety of mental and physical disabilities.
The Smiths adopted Elliott and his twin, Henry, from an orphanage in China. Both boys are wheelchair users with spinal muscular atrophy, a debilitating degenerative muscular disease.
“They require a lot of care; they can’t do anything for themselves,” Kelli said. “They are really smart, they talk and communicate, but their little bodies just don’t work.”
Elliott loves to smile, talk and be silly, and he and Henry have done everything together, said older sister Hayden Smith, one of the couple's biological children who's studying to become a nurse. The twins sleep in the same bed, move around in matching wheelchairs, like to color and play as a team, and get upset when the other is upset.
“Henry and Elliott are each other's other half,” Hayden said.
The pair were separated in an unforeseen way six days after Mother’s Day, when Elliott was found unconscious in his bed and having a seizure.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.
For the first several days Elliott was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, doctors ran tests and found four viruses. They also tried to get Elliott's seizures under control with four different medications, as he was experiencing 12-19 per day.
“He was on a ventilator and had MRIs, daily X-rays, central lines and IVs placed and varying medications to treat his known conditions,” Hayden said.
Six days after Elliott entered the hospital, doctors discussed end-of-life decisions with the family.
“We were completely blindsided,” Hayden said.
Doctors said Elliott had sustained severe brain damage during the episode and would most likely be unable to breathe properly, even with a ventilator. He also would not be able to see, hear or talk, doctors told the family on May 21.
That day was Hayden’s 20th birthday.
“Hearing the news that my baby brother could die on my birthday was devastating and incomprehensible,” she said.
“I could not understand how Elliott could go from his completely normal, happy, silly little self to possibly not being able to do anything.”
The family was in shock, she said, unsure of what had caused Elliott’s seizures and massive brain injury.
Henry witnessed the initial seizure, Hayden said, and was having a hard time functioning without his brother and best friend.
On June 6, 18 days after he was admitted to Children’s Hospital, Elliott was discharged to return home. But he is now unable to receive a vital drug that he had been taking to help stop the progression of his spinal muscular atrophy and improve muscle strength, enabling him to hold his head up.
There is a shred of hope.
Elliott is signed up to receive three weeks of intensive therapy in Buffalo, N.Y. later this month. He will undergo multiple stem cell treatments, along with oxygen hyperbaric therapy, an LED laser helmet, and body-wide laser treatment to help regenerate brain cells.
“Many of the doctors and specialists at the hospital were not optimistic about Elliott's future progress, but since he has been home, he already changed a little,” Hayden said on a GoFundMe page she set up to raise money for Elliott's treatment.
“He now is smiling and laughing, tolerating time off his ventilator during the day, which doctors did not believe he would be able to do.”
The fundraising effort is seeking $20,000 in donations. As of Wednesday, 91 donors had contributed about $5,200.
“None of the planned treatment is covered by insurance, and the doctor requires daily payments,” said Kelli Smith.
“Elliott is a little warrior, but we want to give him all the help and services we can,” Hayden said. “This treatment hopefully will give him very positive results.”
To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2YNnigU.