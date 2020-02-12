Randy Bishop, one of Colorado’s most wanted fugitives, hid from police for nearly two months with the help of his younger brother, court documents show.
Jessy Bishop, 34, was arrested Jan. 15 on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aiding escape, both felonies, court documents obtained Wednesday show.
According to the documents:
The same day Randy Bishop stole and fired an officer’s gun inside UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and fled in a stolen car, police saw his younger brother, Jessy Bishop at the men’s mother’s home in Old Colorado City. Jessy Bishop told police he knew what his brother did, but did not know where he was and hadn’t talked to him.
About 3 ½ weeks later, police received an anonymous tip through Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers that Jessy Bishop was helping his brother evade law enforcement.
Police learned that Jessy Bishop called in sick to work on Dec. 13 and had not returned for five days. A white van he borrowed from his employer was found in the alley behind his home in the 2300 block of West Cucharras Street.
Jacqulyn Horchner, Randy Bishop’s girlfriend who was charged with accessory to a crime, told police she saw her boyfriend inside a home on King Street just before Christmas. Randy Bishop “became paranoid” and left the home with Jessy Bishop in the van, she told police.
Randy Bishop was nearly caught Jan. 11 when an officer pulled him over in a car with expired license tabs at Galley Road and Arwanna Street. Bishop opened fire, wounding an officer, and fled, police said.
Police captured Randy Bishop on Jan. 28 after spotting him driving a blue Mercedes in southeastern Colorado Springs. He is being held in the El Paso County jail on $1.5 million bail.