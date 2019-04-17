A Littleton gun shop owner said he legally sold the shotgun purchased by a young Florida woman who was "infatuated" with Columbine and threatened Denver area schools this week.
Josh Rayburn of Colorado Gun Broker at 8966 W. Bowles Ave. posted on Facebook that Sol Pais, 18, passed a background check through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
"We had no reason to suspect she was a threat to either herself or anyone else. We are very sorry to hear of the outcome in this situation. It is never good when someone loses their life. We are praying for her family. And are very thankful this situation did not escalate into a public tragedy," he wrote.
Non-Colorado residents are only allowed to purchase a long gun — a shotgun or rifle — from a federally licensed firearm dealer pending a background check. Private sellers do not require background checks. There is also no waiting period to acquire a long gun.
Applicants will be denied if they are a convicted felon and if they are under the age of 18.
The controversial "red flag" bill was signed into Colorado law by Gov. Jared Polis Friday but will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2020. Once active, it would allow a family member or law enforcement official to petition a court for a temporary “extreme risk protection order” if they can show a person poses a significant risk to themselves or others by owning a gun.
Republicans had introduced bills that would have funded more armed school resource officers or allowed teachers to carry guns in the classroom. The proposals were shot down earlier this year.