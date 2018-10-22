A 2-year-old child died in a shooting Sunday night on Hartford Street, near South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported on Twitter by the Sheriff's Office at 7:18 p.m.
Deputies were on scene for nearly 12 hours, packing up shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, according to KKTV.
"It's absolutely tragic," said Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. "We've got a 2-year-old (victim). But any shooting, we will investigate the same way. We will interview all the witnesses, canvas the neighborhood, talk to the neighbors, and piece together what happened here."
Miranda Hobbs, who said she babysat the child and other family members in the past, told KKTV the tragedy hurt her heart.
"It makes me think how real things are in this life, and how little time some people have and anything can happen."
No other details were immediately available.
