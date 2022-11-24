 Skip to main content
You know you're from the Colorado Springs area if...

1. The Thunderbirds let you know that it’s Air Force Academy graduation day - There are some great vantage points to see them. You’ll hear them no matter where you are.

2. Shoveling a path to your grill is a perfectly normal thing to do - No way a little snow is going to keep you away from brats and burgers.

3. You know what this means - Just sayin’.

4. Dodging potholes makes you look like a drunk driver - Or a stunt driver. Or a slalom skier in a car.

5. A coat is optional - Coats are for Texans and Californians.

6. Running, racing and biking up a 14,114-foot mountain is considered recreation - We’re not claiming that we’re the smartest folks.

7. You never have a clean car - Between recreation and precipitation, keeping a clean car is a losing battle.

8. You wear flip-flops and shorts in any weather - It's not cold! It's not!

9. The Kissing Camels has nothing to do with dromedaries - Or cigarettes, for that matter.

10. The incline isn’t something you do in a Lay-Z-Boy - Quite the opposite.

11. A coffin isn’t necessarily something to be buried in - At least not until after the race.

12. You use the mountains as your compass - Nobody in the Colorado Springs area says east or west. It’s away from the mountains or toward the mountains. If you want to go north, the mountains are on your left.

