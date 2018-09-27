Rock Ledge Ranch caretakers are pleading with visitors to cease feeding the animals after a horse was diagnosed Thursday with a potentially fatal ailment from being repeatedly fed inappropriately.
“YOU ARE KILLING THEM,” says an all-caps post on the ranch’s Facebook page, which describes colic as “a stomach ache that can kill a horse.”
Kava, a mustang, is expected to recover. But two horses have died of colic at the historic site, 3105 Gateway Road, in the past 15 years, said Andy Morris, its parks operations administrator.
Dan, a Belgian draft horse, died about 15 years ago.
“At that time, I wasn’t sure what killed it — I mean, we knew it was colic, but what caused it, we didn’t know,” Morris said.
Then Duke, another Belgian, died of colic three or four years ago.
“I really felt that it was from people feeding him,” Morris said.
Signs are posted across the ranch telling people not to feed the horses — including one with a diagram of a horse’s intestinal tract — but visitors continue to ignore them, Morris said. Apples have been spotted alongside the horses’ fence, where there aren’t apple trees.
In some cases, visitors become rude or angry when they’re told not to feed the horses, Morris said.
“It is kind of hard when people tend to think they know more about our horses than we do,” Morris said. “I mean, I’ve been living either directly or indirectly with horses for over 30 years. I like horses, but I don’t treat them like they’re pets. I treat them like an animal that I respect.”
The people feeding the horses likely don’t mean to hurt them, Morris acknowledged.
“What I would like the takeaway to be is for folks to be educated about how you’re loving them to death if you do that,” he said.
The ranch was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the city’s website says. It allows visitors to “explore the lifestyles and homes of the Pikes Peak Region’s early inhabitants,” and features a working blacksmith shop and a barn with four horses.