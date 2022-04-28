night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Residents in Yoder have been asked to shelter in place while deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office respond to a barricaded suspect situation, officials said on Twitter.

Deputies and the suspect are in the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Road, according to a tweet sent by the office around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was also sent to residents in the area. 

In an update sent just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area as the suspect is firing rounds of out of the home. 

This is a developing story. 

