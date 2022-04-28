Residents in Yoder have been asked to shelter in place while deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office respond to a barricaded suspect situation, officials said on Twitter.
Deputies and the suspect are in the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Road, according to a tweet sent by the office around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was also sent to residents in the area.
Officials are asking nearby residents to secure their homes and stay away form doors an windows.
In an update sent just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area as the suspect is firing rounds of out of the home.