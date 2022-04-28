Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are dealing with a barricaded suspect in Yoder Thursday night, officials with the office announced via Twitter.

Deputies and the suspect are near Boone and Truckton roads in the area of the 6200 block of Boone a tweet posted at 7:15 p.m. said. Officials asked the public to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

This is a developing story.