Fountain residents will be getting a new and improved YMCA in 2021, according to a news release.
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is partnering with the city, and with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, to launch a new Fountain YMCA location, officials reported.
The Y will be moving to the former middle school gym. Work on the building began last month and is expected to finish next year, according to the release.
The former location was closed down earlier this year because the building was in disrepair. Since the city and the district wanted to keep a YMCA in Fountain, they suggested the former school gym as a new location.
The new, 27,196 square foot facility will feature a “healthy living center,” locker rooms, and a child care area, according to the announcement.
Officials said the new location, across the street from Fountain Middle School, will help give students the chance to engage in healthy activities after school and on weekends.
“Our current partnership with the Y is grounded in the shared value of creating healthy choices for students, family, and the community,” said Montina Romero, deputy superintendent for the school district.
Boyd Williams, president and CEO of YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, said the new, larger facility will be better equipped to meet the needs of a growing Fountain population.
“The Fountain community is facing a shortage of safe spaces for youth, and the Y is proud to be able to step in and fill that gap,” Williams said.