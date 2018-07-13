The Memorial Park Family Center YMCA pool has closed because of a flooded control room, Colorado Springs officials announced Friday.
A July 10 mechanical issue caused the flooding, a city news release says.
All morning swimming classes have been moved to the Monument Valley Pool, 220 Mesa Road. All afternoon classes will be at the Downtown YMCA, 207 N. Nevada Ave.
The fitness area at the Memorial Park Family Center YMCA remains open.
The Memorial Park Family Center YMCA also will be closed July 24-31 for scheduled repairs to the slide.
The facility is operated through a partnership between the city and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the release says. It’s open to YMCA members and people who buy a day pass.
Visitors seeking an alternative indoor pool are encouraged to go to Cottonwood Creek Family Center YMCA at 3920 Dublin Blvd. until the Memorial Park pool reopens.