A fire burning 4 miles southwest of Cañon City, known as the YMCA fire, had burned 268 acres as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Forest Service Public Information Officer Dawn Sanchez and a Bureau of Land Management Facebook post.
The fire expanded eastward along the ridge and then southeast Wednesday evening. Air resources were called to drop water and retardant on the fire. Two hand crews battled the blaze into the night.
Crews worked into the night on the #YMCAFireCO and will continue working on the ground and with aircraft on Thursday. A full morning update for July 9 is available at: https://t.co/zKooYqRBYS (Photo from July 8) pic.twitter.com/WcTehUUIBJ— YMCAFireCO (@YMCAFireCO) July 9, 2020
The fire's acreage has not been mapped since crews worked overnight. Firefighters are hoping to have a new estimate on the acreage burned Thursday afternoon.
Three additional hand crews were added to the effort and air support including fixed-wing aircraft, single engine air tankers, and large air tankers will be available as firefighters continue trying to corral the fire Thursday.
The fire was reported about 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands. No structures are threatened, no evacuation orders are planned, and there is no containment, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which was is thought to be caused by lightning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
"Crews are engaging where they can with the highest probability of success," Sanchez said.
An air quality health advisory has been issued for eastern Fremont County and will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. The weather is expected to be clear skies, temperatures of 96 degrees and slight winds as much as 18 mph. Winds could push the fire eastward, according to Sanchez.
According to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was in the area of Temple Canyon.
The #YMCAFireCO is burning on BLM lands west of Canyon City, south of the Royal Gorge. The BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page will be the official source of information for this fire. https://t.co/WsLQj0Pjtg pic.twitter.com/MWM1oINEWM— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 8, 2020
