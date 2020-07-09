Firefighters began to get the upper hand Thursday on a lightning-caused fire that has burned nearly 300 acres southwest of Cañon City, known as the YMCA fire, the Bureau of Land Management said.
The fire was 30% contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Helicopters continued making bucket drops of water through the day to cool off hot spots and hit spots that were inaccessible by ground crews.
Crews worked into the night on the #YMCAFireCO and will continue working on the ground and with aircraft on Thursday. A full morning update for July 9 is available at: https://t.co/zKooYqRBYS (Photo from July 8) pic.twitter.com/WcTehUUIBJ— YMCAFireCO (@YMCAFireCO) July 9, 2020
Much of the smoke produced on Thursday was from interior fuels, the BLM said, which kept the fire from growing signficantly. Overnight, it had grown from about 100 acres to 268 acres. The fire is currently mapped at 293 acres.
Although containment is increasing, smoke and possibly flames will continue to be visible from Cañon City and neighboring areas. Crews will be working into the evening and will remain near the fire through the night.
The fire was reported about 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands. No structures are threatened, no evacuation orders are planned.
According to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was in the area of Temple Canyon.
The #YMCAFireCO is burning on BLM lands west of Canyon City, south of the Royal Gorge. The BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page will be the official source of information for this fire. https://t.co/WsLQj0Pjtg pic.twitter.com/MWM1oINEWM— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 8, 2020