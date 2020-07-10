Firefighters managed to contain 30% of the YMCA fire southwest of Cañon City as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Firefighters started to take the upper hand Thursday against the lightning-caused fire.
Overnight humidity, as well as retardant lines laid over the past two days, helped four hand crews make progress toward extinguishing the fire.
An additional hand crew was to join the team Friday as helicopters continue making bucket drops of water to cool off hot spots and hit spotsinaccessible by ground crews. Air tankers will also be available.
Much of the smoke produced on Thursday was from interior fuels, the BLM said, which kept the fire from growing significantly. Overnight, it had grown from about 100 acres to 268 acres. The fire is currently mapped at 293 acres.
Although containment is increasing, smoke and possibly flames will continue to be visible from Cañon City and neighboring areas.
The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands. No structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are planned.
A temporary flight restriction has been ordered over the fire as well as a no-drone zone.
According to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire is in the area of Temple Canyon.
