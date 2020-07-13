Containment of the YMCA fire southwest of Cañon City was increased to 60% by 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Two hand crews and one engine continue to mop up as well as improve and patrol the fire line, along with helicopter support.
The northern edge of the 303-acre, lighting caused-fire lies on a rocky steep that ground crews cannot be reached, preventing firefighters from being able to contain that area.
Crews worked into the night on the #YMCAFireCO and will continue working on the ground and with aircraft on Thursday. A full morning update for July 9 is available at: https://t.co/zKooYqRBYS (Photo from July 8) pic.twitter.com/WcTehUUIBJ— YMCAFireCO (@YMCAFireCO) July 9, 2020
Fire crews took shelter during a storm Sunday that brought high winds and little rain, although crews managed to keep the west and south fire lines.
Thunderstorms could bring more unpredictable winds to the fire area.
The YMCA fire operations also began downsizing response size Sunday evening to allow crews availability to respond to other assignments, the Bureau of Land Management said.
Although containment is increasing, smoke and possibly flames will continue to be visible from Cañon City and neighboring areas.
The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands. No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders issued.
A temporary flight restriction has been ordered over the fire as well as a no-drone zone.
According to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire is in the area of Temple Canyon.
Get more Twitter updates and more Facebook updates.
The #YMCAFireCO is burning on BLM lands west of Canyon City, south of the Royal Gorge. The BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page will be the official source of information for this fire. https://t.co/WsLQj0Pjtg pic.twitter.com/MWM1oINEWM— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 8, 2020