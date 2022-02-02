In just one day, Colorado Springs had more snow than it did in the first month of the new year.
On Tuesday, a slow-moving storm dumped 4.9 inches of snow, which was .06 inches more than in January. Officials said the Colorado Springs Airport saw 1.6 inches of snow Wednesday.
However, some areas in the city received about a foot of snow — as the inclement weather disrupted the morning and evening commutes and shut down schools, businesses and public offices.
The year's most significant snowfall not only caused canceled flights to and from Colorado Springs but also roads to be slippery with low visibility all day Wednesday, enough for the city to issue a full call-out of snowplows to take care of primary roads and the interstate and highways. Slick road conditions were expected to impact commuters Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, the weather service said in a report.
Forecasters expected Colorado Springs to receive 4-6 inches of snow, while cities like Woodland Park and Monument were projected to get up to 8 inches, according to estimates earlier in the week. But this slow-moving storm defied expectations and blanket the Pikes Peak region — and beyond.
According to Gazette news partner KKTV and the weather, several places in and around Colorado Springs had at least a foot of snow. As of Wednesday morning, the Air Force Academy, Black Forest, Green Mountain Falls and Cañon City each recorded 12 inches of snow, while an area near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo had 14 inches.
According to Paul Steward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the storm was created by cold artic air coming down from Canada and winds flowing from the east creating the opportunity for continuous snowfall.
Snow started falling Tuesday night, prompting both Fountain and Colorado Springs to go on accident alert, meaning drivers didn't need to report crashes for 72 hours unless it such factors as suspected drunk driving and property damage.
The amount of precipitation combined with frigid temperatures and icy roads has caused some school districts to delay or close on Thursday. Academy District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 are on a two-hour delay, whereas District 49, Harrison School District 2, Widefield School District 3, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and Manitou School District 14 are closed.
Change is expected in the forecast. Colorado Springs could see sunny skies and dry conditions over the next few days, with highs in 20s Thursday and temperatures in low 30s Friday.
On Saturday, the city is projected to have sunny skies and a high near 47 degrees.
--
Snow totals for the Colorado Springs area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, as of Wednesday evening:
Woodland Park, 7 inches
Monument, 8 inches
Falcon, 7 inches
Pueblo West, 5 inches
Cheyenne Mountain, 22 inches
Near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 14 inches
Black Forest, 12 inches
Green Mountain Falls, 12 inches
Canon City, 12 inches
Air Force Academy, 12 inches
Gleneagle, 7-8 inches
Rockrimmon, 7 inches
Peterson, 6.7 inches
6 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 22 inches
8 miles south-southwest of Colorado Springs, 20 inches
3 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, 12
Cascade, 9 inches
6 miles northeast of Manitou Springs, 7.5 inches