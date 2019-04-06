Neil Armstrong called it the “onward code.”
It was a way of living that drove a person always forward toward the new challenge and the next horizon.
It was a code, historian Douglas Brinkley believes, inspired by President John Kennedy’s New Frontier, blending “adventure, curiosity, big technology, cutting-edge science, global prestige, American exceptionalism,” and a constant quest to renew the Western frontier spirit.
In his new book, “American Moonshot,” Brinkley argues that “the exploration of space continued the grand tradition that began with Christopher Columbus and flowed through America’s westward expansion, through the invention of the electric light, the telephone, the airplane and automobile and atomic power, all the way to the creation of NASA in 1958 and the launch of the Mercury missions that took the first Americans into space.”
That same pioneer spirit drove Armstrong from naval aviator in the Korean War to research pilot in California pioneering high-speed jets, rockets, helicopters and gliders, to NASA astronaut in Florida who, 50 years ago this summer, became the first man to walk the moon.
It is in the afterglow of that improbable moonshot that the Space Symposium opens this week at The Broadmoor hotel.
The relentless commitment of the country to land a man on the moon teed up the very technology-based economy that draws thousands of space-addled engineers, entrepreneurs and military experts to our city this week.
Hundreds of technological capabilities that will be on display at the symposium were unfurled during the Apollo space mission: next-generation computer innovations, virtual reality devices, advanced satellite television, medical imaging, weather forecasting gear, even cordless power tools.
In 1969, James Reston of the New York Times put it this way: “The great achievement of the men on the moon is not only that they made history, but that they expanded man’s vision of what history might be.”
Those were the days when all of us young boys wanted to be astronauts, and America led the world in public discovery. We were a spacefaring nation suddenly, putting aside our arguments about Vietnam and the cultural upheavals of the 1960s to look up at the sky.
More than any other annual national gathering, the Space Symposium keeps that “onward” spirit alive, keeps us looking up.
The moon landing will be a major theme of the symposium, punctuated by visits from Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Stafford, who flew two Gemini missions and commanded Apollo 10 and the first U.S.-Soviet Union space mission, reporter Wayne Heilman writes in the Business section today.
Lockheed Martin’s full-scale lunar habitat will be one of the don’t-miss attractions.
A second space age driven by private sector space barons — Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Paul Allen — has supplanted that first space race between America and Russia. Now it’s the entrepreneurs and private innovators, many of whom will be in town this week, who are capturing the country’s imagination in their quests to put everyday citizens into space, and someday shuttle them all the way to Mars.
Why do so many people come to the symposium 50 years after that moonshot? To network and hobnob and sign contracts and shop their wares, sure. But there’s another, more romantic reason people gather in this Western outpost, and I would argue it is the same reason we once went to the moon and continue to reach for the stars. Because going to space gives us a unifying national purpose, it serves “to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, one which we intend to win” as Kennedy put it in his 1963 vow we would go to the moon by the end of the decade. We go to space not because it is easy, he said, but because it is hard.
I’ve always marveled that the average age of the engineers and technicians and test pilots who ran the Apollo mission down in Houston was 26. They were too young to realize that what they were doing was impossible.
For moonwalker Buzz Aldrin, who I hope to meet here this week, the lunar challenge did nothing less amid a year of turmoil than “reaffirm that the American dream was still possible.”
In this 50th anniversary moonshot year, let’s give the American dreamers at our symposium an especially warm welcome, and bid them lead us all in the continuing quest to live out Armstrong’s code: Onward.