Sixty years ago this Sunday, Feb. 3, a plane carrying three rock 'n' roll stars and a pilot crashed into a frozen field north of Clear Lake, Iowa.
The impact killed Buddy Holly, J.P. “the Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens immediately, changing the course of music for decades to come.
Across the country, a 13-year-old paperboy unfolded the next morning’s headlines to read words that’d leave him devastated. The news crushed Don McLean.
Twelve years later, McLean took pen to paper and delivered “American Pie,” an eight-and-a-half minute acoustic epic that’d become one of the most celebrated and debated songs in popular music. But "the song is not about Buddy Holly," he said. "It’s about America."