FLORENCE - A 21-year-old woman died after an F-150 pickup rolled into a dry riverbed and caught fire Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say the 17-year-old driver lost control of the truck while traveling on Fremont County Road 19, went off the side of the road, and crashed into a bridge. The impact flipped the pickup into the riverbed, then the truck burst into flames.
The driver managed to crawl out of the vehicle, but the passenger died at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Justin Lopez Jr. of Penrose, Lopez suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.
The deceased passenger was identified as Mackenzie Clausen of Florence.
Troopers say both occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors, but speeding may have been, according to state patrol.
County Road 19 is south of Florence.