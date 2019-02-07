LITTLETON — Two people are dead, one woman is injured but in custody and another person is at large after a pursuit of two stolen cars in Douglas County during the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock broke down the chain of events that set in motion Wednesday's deadly incident.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy spotted a silver Jeep in the Castle Pines area, and nearby, saw another car in a driveway with its domelight on. Spurlock said there have been "a lot" of car thefts and thefts from cars in the area, which tipped off the deputy and gave her a reason to begin to follow the Jeep as it pulled away.
After following the Jeep for a little while, that deputy attempted to pull it over. Spurlock said it seemed like the driver was going to comply before speeding off and continuing to drive "erratically and dangerously" northbound on Highway 85 near Daniels Park Road.
As the deputy realized the driver of the Jeep was not going to stop, she called for backup, and other law enforcement officers responded and set up stop sticks and secured intersections in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which Spurlock says was brake-checking deputies and swerving.
As one of the deputies was waiting for the Jeep to drive by northbound, a black Mitsubishi sped by him going the wrong way on Santa Fe. The Mitsubishi eventually hit another vehicle, killing two. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Deanna Bixby, 20, was taken into custody after the crash.