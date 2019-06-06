A 105-year-old woman has died a week after being injured in a car crash late last month, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.
Leone Darnold was injured May 30 in a two-car crash at South Circle and Verde drives in southeast Colorado Springs.
Darnold was a passenger in the front seat of a Cadillac that was traveling north on Circle when an Acura heading in the other direction turned in front of it.
The Cadillac hit the Acura's passenger side as the Acura attempted to turn left onto Verde, police said.
Darnold, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, died on Wednesday, police reported. Her death is the 17th traffic-related fatality in the city this year. At this time last year, there were 20 traffic fatalities.
The driver of the Cadillac and the two people in the Acura were not seriously injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, police said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.