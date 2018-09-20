A Widefield High School student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of “planning a threat to the school,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The 16-year-old was cited with inciting destruction of life or property, a felony, and remains in custody at the Spring Creek Youth Services Center, sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said. The office routinely does not release the name of juveniles.
The threat reportedly was made Wednesday and was brought to the attention of the school resource officer. Widefield School District 3 spokesman Samantha Briggs declined to discuss what the threat entailed but said it never rose to the level where it disrupted school activities.
There no longer is a valid threat to the school, Sosa said.
“We strongly encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of charges they could be facing should they make a threat towards students, faculty, or school as a whole,” Sosa said.
