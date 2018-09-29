A 1-year-old child was pinned underneath a Chevy pickup after the child was thrown from the truck in a rollover crash Saturday on the west side of Colorado Springs, police said.
The child, who police say was unrestrained, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on West Colorado Avenue near 10th Street. Police said the truck was eastbound on West Colorado Avenue when it veered right and hit a parked car, causing the the truck to flip.
The driver,44-year-old William James Alexander, attempted to flee the crash on foot, but was stopped by bystanders, police said.
Alexander, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse, DUI, vehicular assault, and leaving the scene of a crash.
