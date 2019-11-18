A teenager shot in northeast Colorado Springs the evening of Nov. 5 has died of his injuries, police Lt. Jim Sokolik said Monday night.

Detectives are investigating the the death of 19-year-old Alijah Vialpando, Sokolik said, and few details have been released.

Vialpando was driving when he was shot near the intersection of Briargate and Union boulevards around 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. After the shooting he crashed in a parking lot.

Sokolik said he could not say how many times Vialpando was shot nor whether police were seeking one or multiple suspects. He did not know a precise time of death for Vialpando, but said he assumed the death was recent.

An autopsy by El Paso County Coroner’s Office declared Vialpando’s death a homicide, Sokolik said in a release. This is the city’s 23rd homicide this year. By this time in 2018, the city had seen 31 homicides, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

