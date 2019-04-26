Tucker Shivers, the founder and CEO of a small Colorado clothing brand, took to Facebook on Tuesday night to post a picture of Pikes Peak.
“After staring at this mountain for 4 years. I finally have the opportunity to snowboard down Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, tomorrow!” the caption says.
His company, Conquered Peaks, posted the same photo on Wednesday with a similar caption: “Our founder and CEO @tshiv is conquering his goals today by snowboarding down Pikes Peak with some of the team! We completely follow the mentality and lifestyle we try to help others with!”
The 24-year-old Colorado Springs man died living out his dream Wednesday after falling while snowboarding above Glen Cove on the eastern face of the mountain, said Patrick Kerscher, El Paso County Search and Rescue operations director. He was snowboarding in a couloir east of Little Italy, Kerscher said.
About 1 p.m., a Search and Rescue crew responded to help with the rescue, which was in Teller County, Kerscher said. Shivers was evacuated off the mountain, but he later died.
“He had a helmet on, and the helmet was broken, so we do suspect there was head injury,” Kerscher said.
Shivers died “as a result of multiple blunt force injuries,” said Teller County Deputy Coroner Al Born. No further details have been released about how Shivers fell.
A GoFundMe page apparently created on behalf of Shivers’ family said he leaves behind a wife and young child. More than $16,000 had been raised by Friday night, surpassing the fundraising page’s goal of $15,000.
“He was a business owner, a leader, a friend, a husband and a father,” the GoFundMe page says. “Snowboarding was his passion and he would do it every day if he could.”
Conquered Peaks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but people had begun to mourn Shivers on social media.
“We here at Conquered Peaks are all about helping people realize their dreams and goals,” its website says. “We want to challenge people to push their limits, go the extra mile, and reach what was once thought of as unattainable. With Conquered Peaks, you are not just buying a T-shirt, you’re buying a lifestyle.”
A funeral service for Shivers will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 East Fountain Blvd., the funeral home’s website says.
In 2017, Rachel A. Dewey, 48, of Colorado Springs died after she fell while skiing in the Little Italy Couloir on Pikes Peak. She was skiing with her husband and three teenage sons Sunday morning when she lost control and fell about 1,000 feet.