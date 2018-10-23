A 2-year-old boy who was shot to death Sunday near Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard has been identified as Lohki Richard Bloom, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
A release from sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby also said the death is "not being considered a homicide." Further details on what led to the shooting, or how it occurred, were not released.
Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hartford Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate an apparent shooting. When deputies arrived, the release said, they were flagged down by the parents of the wounded toddler, who was in his mother's arms. Lohki was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.
Kirby said the cause and manner of death has yet to be determined by the coroner's office.
The investigation is continuing and criminal charges are pending, the release said.