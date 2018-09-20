Troy Engleen struggled to answer the court’s prompt encouraging him to describe how the death of his 21-year-old daughter in a drunken driving crash last summer affected him and his family emotionally.
“Well,” he told 4th Judicial District Judge Greg Werner during the Sept. 14 sentencing for driver Wyatt Beaman, “life as I knew it will never be the same.”
Kelby Engleen, 21, of Ogden, Iowa, and Jacob Busch, 33, of Colorado Springs, were killed on March 15, 2017, when their friend, Beaman, drunkenly drove his Jeep down a ravine on Old Stage Road. Two other passengers were seriously injured.
Beaman, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide involving drugs or alcohol and two counts of vehicular assault involving drugs or alcohol, all felonies.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, if all counts are served concurrently.
“Their lives will never be the same and neither will ours,” Beaman’s father, Scott Beaman, said.
The emotional hearing underscores how devastating drunken driving can be for all involved — in this case leading friends to unintentionally kill those they love — and how utterly preventable it is.
The five friends, some from out of state, had been on Old State Road drinking together and celebrating, attorneys explained, but Beaman was driving. He is estimated to have been traveling 15 mph over the speed limit when he failed to make a turn and drove his Jeep over the side of the road.
A toxicology test later showed that the then-22-year-old’s blood alcohol level was .144, almost twice the legal limit, and he had traces of THC, cocaine and MDMA, a psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy, in his system.
“No one intended to be hurt. No one intended to hurt anyone else and it ends in tragedy,” Beaman’s attorney, Steven Rodemer, said, calling his client “a good person who made a tragic mistake.”
Beaman echoed his attorney in his apology:
“Still to this day I can’t seem to find the words to say I’m sorry to the families and everyone involved,” Beaman said, starting to cry. “I made a terrible, terrible mistake,” one that “haunts me every day.”
Engleen’s family called it “a choice,” one that cost them their “lil ray of sunshine,” whom they had to bury on her 22nd birthday. Their sentence is “life,” mom Lori Engleen said.
There are no fair sentences in cases like these, because no one wins, Judge Werner stressed.
“Good people can do incredibly foolish things,” he said.
