A 12-year-old boy from Security received the 911 Hero Award Friday for staying calm during an emergency call with an El Paso County Sheriff's Office dispatcher.
Andrew Gravil called the emergency service when his grandmother was bitten trying to break up a dog fight at the family's home, the Sheriff's Office said. The boy tried to calm his mother and grandmother during the chaos while giving the dispatcher information.
"Dispatcher Mindy Belger was able to get clear, concise information from Andrew in order to start the Security Fire Department to his house," a news release said. "Andrew remained composed, answering questions and following all of Mindy’s first-aid instructions until help arrived."
The Sheriff's Office and the El Paso Teller 911 Authority presented Andrew with the award for being "calm and in-charge," and "how most of us would like to think we would respond when faced with an emergency."
Friday, Andrew met Security firefighters and paramedics who responded to his home the day of the 911 call.
"We are so proud of Andrew for his quick thinking and poised response during a frightening time," the statement said.
