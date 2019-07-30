A 6-year-old child was rescued from a near-drowning at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Sunday after reportedly spending 10 minutes underwater.
According to Denver7, paramedics on the scene were able to revive the child with CPR prior to transporting the child to Children’s Hospital.
The reason this near-drowning occurred is still under investigation. There’s a swim beach located at the park, which is currently open. According to 9News, this swim beach is where the near-drowning occurred.
Cherry Creek Reservoir is part of Cherry Creek State Park, which is called “a scenic oasis” in the Denver area by Visit Colorado. The reservoir spans 880 surface acres and is a key draw for many visitors spending time at the state park.
If you’re planning on getting into Colorado’s water, proceed with caution. Colorado’s many rivers and streams have been swollen this year due to melting high-alpine snow. Check the water flow levels prior to getting in on a website like American Whitewater. If you’re getting into one of Colorado’s lakes or reservoirs, don’t assume that no visible current means you’re safe. Undertows can still exist and water temperatures can become so cold that they can induce cramping and shock. Utilize life jackets and helmets when needed.