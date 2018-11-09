A 68-year-old registered sex offender in Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, police say.
Police and Homeland Security acquired a search warrant for the home of Douglas Talbert in the 400 block of East Boulder Street and found a device containing child pornography.
Court documents on the incident were not immediately available.
Talbert was previously convicted of one count sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, for an incident in 2008, court records show. He was sentenced to three years on probation.