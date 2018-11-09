A 68-year-old registered sex offender in Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, police say.

Police and Homeland Security acquired a search warrant for the home of Douglas Talbert in the 400 block of East Boulder Street and found a device containing child pornography.

Court documents on the incident were not immediately available.

Woman shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Talbert was previously convicted of one count sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, for an incident in 2008, court records show. He was sentenced to three years on probation.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments