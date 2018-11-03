A 3-year-old and the child’s mother were severely injured when an out-of-control motor home collided with other vehicles Saturday on Interstate 25, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The child and the mother were flown by helicopter to local hospitals, where both are stable. The toddler was more badly injured and is in the Intensive Care Unit at UCHealth Memorial Central, State Patrol spokesman Ivan Alvarado said.
The crash about 12:30 p.m. was in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Baptist Road exit. The driver of a 45-foot-long, 45,000-pound motor home lost control when the steering broke and crashed into at least four other vehicles.
One was a 15-person passenger van carrying 11 people, six of whom were children ages 5 to 10, Alvarado said.
The children were taken to local hospitals to be checked out. One underwent surgery for head lacerations. An older woman in the van was also taken to Penrose Hospital.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed between Baptist Road and Northgate Boulevard for about two hours.
Editor’s note: an earlier version of this story reported the injured child is 2 years old. The Colorado State Patrol later changed that to 3 years old.