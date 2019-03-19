54419121_2676174072398461_3810130930698289152_n.jpg

5:20 p.m update

Max Marroquin Jr. has been found, police said.

Colorado Springs police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man who has dementia.

Max Marroquin Jr. walked away from his home in the 4600 block of Laramie Sky Drive about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He could be trying to return to Houston, Texas.

Marroquin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a sweatshirt, a puffer-style ski jacket and a "retired Air Force" baseball cap.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

