A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a wreck that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 for hours near South Academy Boulevard.
Michael Melanson, 54, of Littleton was riding a Harley Davidson northbound in the left lane of I-25 when he was cut off by a Volkswagen GTI, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The Volkswagon had been northbound on the I-25 on-ramp from South Academy Boulevard, the State Patrol said. After the on-ramp merges into one lane, the Volkswagen passed another vehicle on the left, then traveled into the far left lane, cutting off the motorcycle.
Melanson, who wasn't wearing a helmet, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Volkswagon, James Fritz, 34, of Littleton was was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, the State Patrol said. He wasn't injured in the crash.
The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m.