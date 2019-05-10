A 20-year-old man was identified as the person killed in a rollover crash Thursday in northeast Colorado Springs.
Jose Robles died when he was thrown from the SUV he was riding in around 3:40 p.m. near Barnes Road near Purcell Drive, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while heading west on Barnes Road, Colorado Springs police said. The driver, whose name was not released, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Robles' death is the 15th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
