The body of a 61-year-old man was found in the parking lot of the FirTree Apartment Complex around 8 p.m. Thursday following a report of a disturbance, Colorado Springs police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was “involved in a disturbance just prior to his death,” according to police.
Officers responded to a report of an “urgent assist” at the apartment building at 3835 Radiant Drive.
No arrests have been announced, and police have not said if they are investigating the death as a homicide. Police said there is no threat to the public.