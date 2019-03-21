A 60-year-old man was killed Thursday after hitting a concrete retaining wall at an RV park in east Colorado Springs, Colorado State Patrol said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was speeding on a private road at the Wrangler RV Park, 6225 E. Platte Ave., in a 1993 Ford Ranger when he hit the wall. He was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
He may have had a medical issue before the crash, State Patrol said.
Two dogs were also in his car, said State Patrol spokesman Trooper Bryce Schumann. One died and the other was seriously injured. The Humane Society took both animals.
