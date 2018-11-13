A 57-year-old Colorado Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and sexual exploitation of children, police said.
Daniel Armstrong was first arrested in July on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 15 in a position of trust and one count of a violent sex crime, according to court records.
These crimes are listed as occurring in 2000.
Police learned that Armstrong had been arrested in Douglass, Kan., in July and extradited him to the El Paso County jail.
Police opened a second investigation when he was in custody in Colorado and filed a second warrant with two additional charges of pattern of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust from 2012, court records show.
Police are looking for witnesses to these crimes, and other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.