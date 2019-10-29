A man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex last fall was found not guilty by an El Paso County jury on Tuesday.
Jeremy DeWayne Jones, 42, was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of Raymond Daniel McCall following roughly six hours of jury deliberation.
Jones’ attorneys said prosecutors failed to delve deeper after 4th Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs expressed skepticism in the case against the defendant at a December hearing, where she said the evidence boiled down to a single eyewitness with an inconsistent story.
“They didn’t do any additional investigation. They didn’t do anything about it,” said public defender Amelia Blyth, who argued the case alongside co-counsel Michelle Ahronovitz.
McCall was shot on Sept. 18, 2018, at the Pine Creek Village Apartments on Chapman Drive, where he and Jones lived and worked in maintenance, according to police.
“We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict, but we have total respect for the jury process and appreciate their service in this case,” prosecutor Jeff Harwood said Tuesday.
A focal point of the evidentiary hearing last December was surveillance footage showing McCall, 39, speaking with two other men in the parking lot before they parted ways and walked off-camera.
Moments later, authorities said, McCall was shot in the head at point-blank range in an attack outside the camera’s view.
Investigators alleged that Jones was one of the men seen with McCall before the shooting, and a witness said he saw Jones shoot McCall from his patio. But a detective later testified that the witness initially denied seeing or hearing anything.
The witness also left out of his account another man who passed the camera around the time of the shooting. That man was later found hiding in the witness’s bathroom, wearing a shirt with a blood stain, authorities acknowledged.
Blyth said the investigation was poorly done and that police failed to follow up on leads.
“We believe that Raymond McCall’s killer is still out there,” she said. “They just kind of dropped the ball on investigating this case.”