Police identified the teenage boy killed Friday in an east Colorado Springs apartment.

Isaac James, 15, was fatally shot Friday at an apartment complex at 2250 LaSalle St., Lt. Jim Sokolik said in a statement.

About 9 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and called paramedics to try to save the boy, but he died on scene, police said.

Two miles away Friday night, crime tape cordoned off a section of a 7-Eleven parking lot at Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. Police confirmed to Gazette news partner KKTV that the police presence at the convenience store was connected to the shooting on La Salle Street.

James attended Palmer High School for less than a month before he was killed, said Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs School District 11. He attended middle school at Galileo School of Math and Science.

Police said they have contacted a man they believe is connected to the boy's death but have not announced any arrests or suspects in the killing.

James' death was the city's 24th homicide this year.

