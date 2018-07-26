Police have released the name of an 18-year-old who died in a shootout Sunday with SWAT east of Colorado Springs hours after he is believed to have fatally shot another man during a robbery at a suspected illegal marijuana grow in El Paso County.
No information was provided on how William Bacorn died — if he was shot in the exchange of gunfire with SWAT or if he took his own life — or who shot sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Juhl, who was hit in the side by a pellet or shrapnel in the gunbattle. Juhl was treated and released for the minor wound.
If Bacorn’s death is ruled a homicide, it would be the sixth this year in the county, assuming the death of the earlier shooting victim, Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, also is ruled a homicide. There were six homicides in unincorporated El Paso County last year.
SWAT got into the shootout with Bacorn when officers went to a home Sunday afternoon in the 19000 block of Loop Road after reports that a heavily armed man had been seen there.
Sheriff Bill Elder said Bacorn, who was suspected in the death of Sanchez earlier in the day at a home off Colorado 94 near Corral Road, was armed with a shotgun and exchanged fire with SWAT officers.
Juhl and a second deputy, Chad Wheat, were placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine following use of force.
The shooting is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department. A neutral agency typically investigates shootings involving law enforcement officers.
The home on Loop Road, as well as the first shooting location on Colorado 94, had been known to the Sheriff’s Office as illegal marijuana grow sites, Elder previously said.
A second man was wounded in the suspected robbery and drove himself to the hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday.
Authorities also have released few details about that incident, other than to say Bacorn was the suspected shooter.