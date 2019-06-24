An 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy died in Saturday’s minibike crash when an SUV struck him, police said Monday.
Jacob Coates was riding a battery-powered Razor motorcycle when he ran through a red light at South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive just before 9 p.m., police said.
A Chevy Equinox southbound on Academy collided with the bike.
Coates died immediately, and neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors. He was a fifth-grader at Springs Adventist Academy, a private Christian school in Colorado Springs.
“He was a good boy,” said his mother, Connie Coates, through tears. She is a secretary at the Adventist Academy.
The accident comes off a record 48 traffic fatalities last year, beginning what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days” of the year on the roads.
Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that “more fatal crashes happen on Colorado roads during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year.”
The “100 Deadliest Days” are largely due to more cars on the road, an increase in motorcyclists, teen drivers and a historical increase in impaired driving, a CDOT news release stated.
This year, CDOT’s “The Heat is On” initiative led to local police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arresting 55 people on suspicion of driving under the influence from May 24-28. Statewide, 332 impaired driving arrests were made during those five days.
The Sheriff’s Office announced last month that crash data, traffic complaints and SMART trailers on roadside signs will be compiled to help pinpoint the most dangerous spots that need more traffic enforcement.