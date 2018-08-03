Angel Lucero
Caption +

Angel Lucero. Photo courtesy Teller County Sheriff's Office.

 Doug Fitzgerald
Show MoreShow Less

A 15-year-old girl who could be in danger has been reported missing, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

Angel Lucero was last seen Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. in Cripple Creek.

She has brown eyes and long bleached-blonde hair with dark roots. She is 5-foot 4-inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white top with a draw-string front and pink and blue spandex pants.

She is a "low-functioning adolescent" and "may allow herself to be placed in a dangerous situation," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people with information to call 687-9652 ext. 6 to speak with a dispatcher.

Uber driver explains scene of Colorado Springs shootout, confrontation with suspect

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.