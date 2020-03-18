A 4-year-old boy shot himself in the head with a gun he found in a northeast Colorado Springs apartment after he was left alone with his 3-year-old sister, police said Wednesday.

The boy's stepfather, 22-year-old Christopher Litter, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after detectives found multiple unsecured firearms inside the apartment and the two children alone, police said. The boy was brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were called about 10:15 a.m. March 12 to the 3900 block of Harmony Drive after witnesses reported seeing the crying boy with blood on his face through the apartment window, a news release stated.

Inside the apartment, police found the boy with a "superficial" self-inflicted gunshot wound and a bullet hole in the wall.

The boy's 3-year-old sister was found behind a locked door inside the apartment, police said. She was brought to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Detectives later learned that the children's mother was at the hospital for an unrelated procedure and Little left the apartment to go visit her, leaving the two kids unattended.