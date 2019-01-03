The family of missing Woodland Park woman Kelsey Berreth will retain temporary custody of the daughter she had with the man suspected of killing her, a judge ruled Thursday.
Patrick Frazee, 32, was charged with five felonies Monday in the apparent killing of his fiancee, who disappeared from Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.
Although her body hasn’t been found, authorities say they uncovered evidence that led them to believe Berreth was slain in her townhome.
A pretrial conference over the disputed custody of the child was scheduled for Thursday in Teller County District Court, but was postponed until evidence in the criminal case can be reviewed, according to a release from the Colorado Judicial Department.
During Thursday’s closed hearing, the judge continued the Teller County Department of Human Services’ legal custody of 1-year-old Kaylee while her maternal grandparents have physical custody.
The pretrial conference was reset for Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Frazee’s charges include two first-degree murder counts under different theories of how the alleged killing was committed. He also faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder.
The toddler had remained with Frazee during the nearly monthlong search for Berreth before he was arrested Dec. 21.
Berreth’s employer received a text from her cellphone on Nov. 25, three days after she was last seen, saying she wouldn’t be at work the following week. Frazee told police he also received a text from her the same day.
Berreth has relatives in Idaho and Washington state and a transmission tower in Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles from Woodland Park, pinged her cellphone Nov. 25. But Berreth’s relatives have said she did not visit family members in Idaho or Washington state, and they were unaware of her having travel plans.
The FBI contacted the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 15 to ask for help with the investigation, a Twin Falls police statement says.
Detectives from both agencies worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the FBI “to prepare and serve several search warrants as well as processing some items of evidence,” the statement says.
A 32-year-old nurse from Twin Falls, Idaho, is being investigated for allegedly disposing of Berreth’s cellphone in Idaho, ABC News reported. Media reports have indicated that Frazee met the nurse at a rodeo and the pair were having an affair.