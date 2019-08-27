A Colorado couple fought off an attacking mama bear and her cub that broke into their home on Monday night.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the female bear attacked the 71-year-old husband after the couple encountered the bears eating a loaf of bread inside their kitchen in the middle of the night.
As the mama bear attacked, the man threw punches while his wife struck the bear with a baseball bat. Both bears reportedly ran out through the same screen door they used to enter the home.
The man sustained some injures in the attack that occurred in Pine at approximately 8:30 p.m. He was treated at the scene for several lacerations to his face, chest, and arms. His wife was uninjured.
The bear was found Tuesday morning and was euthanized, Colorado Parks & Wildlife said.
There have been several bear encounters across Colorado as the “feeding frenzy” continues in preparation for winter hibernation. Recently, bears have entered homes and vehicles through unlocked or open windows and doors. Just last week, a black bear bit a restaurant manager in downtown Aspen when he tried to scare it away from a dumpster.
Do your part to help keep bears wild and away from your home. Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked. Store trash and recyclables in a locked garage or shed. Clean grills and bring all pet food indoors. Here are a few more tips for playing it safe in bear county.