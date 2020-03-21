Charles Lewis was exposed to coronavirus playing bridge more than two weeks before he was hospitalized with pneumonia, a common complication of the illness. But it is still unknown if the 90-year-old has the virus.
It took Lewis three days to have a sample taken for a test and he was told it might take four to eight days more to get the results as the state’s backlog of tests mounts; wait times for test results have extended from two to three days to more than a week.
Lewis’ daughter, Ruth Lewis, said she was frank with her father on Wednesday when he was a bit hesitant to go to the hospital. He had been told by his primary care clinic on Monday that he didn’t need a tested because his symptoms didn’t merit one.
“I told him: ‘If you don’t go to the hospital, you are going to die,'” she recalled.
On Thursday he was admitted to Penrose-St. Francis Health Services for “community-acquired pneumonia” and has since gotten a chest X-ray showing a condition consistent with what is seen in COVID-19 patients, she said.
If he had been tested sooner, perhaps he could have gotten treatment earlier for an illness that could kill him, Ruth said.
Testing blacklog
Charles Lewis is likely one of many COVID-19 patients the state has yet to identify.
The state health department had confirmed 27 cases of the virus in El Paso County as of Friday after completing 3,680 tests across Colorado. But the number of cases identified in the county is likely only a fraction of what exists, said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health earlier this week.
The state does not have enough tests to meet demand and the Colorado health department said it was prioritizing testing earlier this week to focus on health care workers, critically ill patients, outbreaks in health facilities and identifying cases in communities that have not had testing, such as Pueblo, Durango and Salida.
“Once community spread becomes more evident, public health moves away from diagnosing the illness in individuals and toward identifying community outbreaks,” El Paso County Public Health said in a statement.
Colorado Springs hospitals, such as Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth locations, are only testing patients that need to be hospitalized. Both Centura, parent company for Penrose-St. Francis and UCHealth, hope to be able to start testing for coronavirus soon, but neither company has said when that could start.
Gov. Jared Polis has also said the state is working on mass testing, but has not said when that might start.
The shortage of testing supplies prompted testing sites, including UCHealth's drive-thru near South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point and one in Woodland Park to shut down last week. All of the samples that were taken for COVID-19 at the UCHealth testing site will get processed, but the turnaround time will be slower, said Cary Vogrin, hospital spokeswoman.
In southwest Colorado, the San Miguel County public health department plans to use a blood test to screen every county resident for COVID-19, according to a news release. Testing through the state relies on nasal and throat swabs rather than blood tests. The couple that owns the subsidiary are residents of Telluride and offered to provide the testing through c19 a subsidiary of United Biomedical, the Telluride Daily Planet reported.
"Our goal is to show what mass testing and strategic isolation can do together to stop the spread of infection, and to create a model that could save lives worldwide," said Mei Mei Hu and Lou Reese, co-founders c19, in a release.
The state's public health incident commander for COVID-19, Scott Bookman, said the blood testing was being evaluated to see if it will meet the public health need.
However across the state, the public health department is encouraging people with mild symptoms who are at low risk of complications — such as young residents without underlying conditions — who think they have COVID-19 to stay home and self-isolate to preserve tests for those who need them most.
A high-risk patient
Charles Lewis, however, should have been prioritized for testing because he is at a high risk of complications from the virus, Ruth said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that patients who are older than 60, have underlying health conditions and have direct exposure to the illness are at higher risk. Charles Lewis checked all those boxes.
The delay in testing Charles Lewis concerned both Ruth, a nurse anesthetist, and a longtime family friend, Kaley Ketchum, who works in clinical health care quality improvement.
Ketchum wanted to get tested herself when she got a fever, chills, body aches and other symptoms on March 14 to help protect her mom, who is immunocompromised from her cancer treatment. She was told by a doctor she would not be tested because she is a low risk and she had not had direct contact with anyone known to have the virus. But when Charles Lewis struggled to get tested, she found it concerning.
“I would like to know who they are actually testing,” she said.
Charles Lewis started feeling ill March 6 the same day he was informed he played cards on March 3 with an El Paso County woman who died from the virus.
The woman was not diagnosed with COVID-19 until after she died and Lewis was among dozens of bridge club members who played cards with her while she was ill.
The day he found out about his exposure, he quarantined himself, Ruth said. By Monday he was sounding worse and that day he called Colorado Springs Primary Care on Circle Drive and Union Boulevard to get a referral for a test, she said.
Ruth said the clinic told her father he didn’t need a test because he didn’t have a high fever or other key symptoms, even though he told the clinic he had direct contact with a woman who had the virus.
Charles Lewis said his primary care clinic staff later wanted him to drive to a hospital in Denver for testing, which he declined.
The whole process annoyed Lewis a little bit, but he wasn't angry, he said.
On Tuesday, Ruth said she took the day off work to focus on getting a COVID-19 test for her dad. By that point he had lost his appetite and was malnourished and dehydrated. Lewis, who lives in Phoenix, said she spent six hours talking on the phone with public health officials, who agreed her father should be tested, as well as her father’s primary care clinic.
“It was just so frustrating,” she said.
Finally, a nurse with the county health department told Lewis to go to the emergency room at Penrose-St. Francis where he got an order for a test, Charles Lewis said. The next day, he went to the UCHealth drive-thru testing site to have a sample taken and that same day his health started to deteriorate, Ruth said.
“I was feeling worse, weak and listless and unenergetic,” Charles Lewis said.
He was admitted Thursday to Penrose-St. Francis, where the staff are caring for him in isolation on a floor dedicated to coronavirus patients, Ruth said. At the hospital, Lewis tested negative for the flu and the cold and was feeling better Friday, he said.
Ruth said her father is “not out the woods yet” but she believes he will recover.
She also had a message for others who are caring for loved ones who may have COVID-19: “Please be persistent with obtaining the test for your family member that is feeling ill."
Tests help decide isolation
Doctors can decide to start treating a suspected COVID-19 patient immediately, but a test is imperative in deciding how long a patient needs to be isolated, Dr. Richard Vu, a primary care physician.
Before a patient is tested for COVID-19, doctors rule out influenza, which has some of the same symptoms as coronavirus, Vu said. Influenza tests can be done in-house in a matter of minutes, he said.
If the influenza test comes back negative, doctors have the patient self-isolate until a negative COVID-19 test comes back. Isolation is the next step up from quarantine, Vu said. It keeps most people from working, being in contact with other people and restricts them from daily activities.
With the gap between testing and results growing, patients who spend time in strict isolation and end up testing negative for COVID-19 have spent unnecessary time being cut off from daily life, Vu said.
Being able to get quick results helps doctors determines whether a patient should be isolated Vu said. It also helps doctors determine if people who were in close contact with that patient should be quarantined.
Self-isolating without a test
University of Colorado at Boulder student JP Nolette, 22, is among those self-isolating because he has been exposed to the virus, but hasn't been able to get a test.
Nolette said after returning from Barcelona, Spain, on March 12 with his roommate who was studying abroad with him, his roommate tested positive for the virus.
After spending 72 hours together traveling, sharing drinks and snacks, Nollette said he finds it highly unlikely he isn’t carrying the virus even though he has only had a cough. So, Nolette and his family have quarantined themselves.
Nolette’s father, Bob Nolette said he would like his son to be tested because he has asthma and it's been pretty severe when he has gotten sick in the past.
“It’s pretty incredible to me that we weren’t able to get him tested,” he said.
He said he finds it ridiculous that enough tests are not available after the federal government announced in early March that a million tests would be released.
Despite the uncertainty, the Nolettes have committed to staying home for 14 days, a decision that been tough on for Bob Nolette, who owns a commercial real estate company.
“We are trying to do the right thing. … We would wish everybody would do the right thing here and get this thing stopped so we can get this back to normal,” he said.
JP said his experience is proof official estimates from the Colorado health department are far lower than reality. He also said he knows many study abroad students who were likely exposed but haven’t self-isolated.
“I don’t want to think about the number who don’t even know they have it but are passing it on,” he said.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this story.