A 14-year-old boy died in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning after taking an SUV from a relative without permission, Colorado Springs police reported.
Just after 3 a.m., officers found the white SUV on its side in the front yard of a home in the 3900 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, police said. They found the boy dead inside.
Two minutes earlier, an officer tried to pull over the SUV near South Murray Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue. The driver sped off but the officer didn’t chase him, police said.
Police were initially investigating the crash as a possible hit and run after witnesses told officers an “unknown person” fled from the scene.
In an updated release Thursday, police said the boy was related to the owner of the car and had taken it without asking. The boy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.
Speed and inexperience are factors in the crash, police said, but it’s unclear if impairment played a role.
